Police Remands Two, Accused in Fake Medicine Case in Gaya for 3 Days

Two accused who were arrested from Gaya in Cuttack in the fake medicine case have been remanded for 3 days. The police got more information during the remand and made a blueprint to intensify the investigation.

The two accused will be on remand from Tuesday. Accused Alok Mishra and Harish Kumar will be interrogated during the remand period. It has been revealed that both accused are arrested for supplying fake medicine to Sanjay Jalan. As per information, the police interrogated both accused to reach the mastermind of the incident. Both will be produced in court on September 30.

Additional Public Prosecutor Lalatendu Das said, “The SDJM Court has granted permission for 3 days remand of both the accused. As per court order, police will take accused Alok Mishra and Harish Kumar from tomorrow."

It has been reported that the police have seized many important documents in this connection. Whether Balaji Drug was supplying fake medicine only to Odisha or to any other state will be revealed during the remand. As per information, it is also possible to know whether the two accused were getting fake medicine from Bihar or other states. The health expert said that if the laws on the preparation and sale of medicines will be implemented strictly, fake medicine trade can be stopped.

“If the rules will be enforced strictly and the officials will be minutely monitored on regular basis, it may be controlled," said Senior doctor Ananga Dwivedy.

