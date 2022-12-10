Police Station Attacked in Punjab's Tarn Taran, 'Rocket Launcher' Attack Suspected

The Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district witnessed an attack on Saturday night. The attack is suspected to have happened from a “rocket launcher," news18 sources said.
The incident took place at around 1 AM, and as of now no loss of life has been reported.
The attack has also damaged windows of a nearby service centre
This is a breaking story, more details awaited
Read all the Latest India News here
first published: December 10, 2022, 07:55 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 08:04 IST