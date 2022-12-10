Home » News » India » Police Station Attacked in Punjab's Tarn Taran, 'Rocket Launcher' Attack Suspected

Police Station Attacked in Punjab's Tarn Taran, 'Rocket Launcher' Attack Suspected

The incident took place at around 1 AM, and as of now no loss of life has been reported.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 08:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The site after the reported attack in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. (News18)
The site after the reported attack in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. (News18)

The Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district witnessed an attack on Saturday night. The attack is suspected to have happened from a “rocket launcher," news18 sources said.

The incident took place at around 1 AM, and as of now no loss of life has been reported.

The attack has also damaged  windows of a nearby service centre

This is a breaking story, more details awaited

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 10, 2022, 07:55 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 08:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos