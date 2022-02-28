‘Police Used Chilli, Pepper Sprays’: Some Indian Students Allege Assault at Ukraine Border

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis intensifies with President Vladimir Putin putting nuclear forces on alert, several students fleeing Kharkiv and Kyiv (Kiev), the Ukrainian capital, have alleged assault and police brutality at the Ukrainian border.

In a video, shot at night, Ukrainian guards are seen beating up women with gunshots being fired and screams heard, and their suitcase and other belongings lying on the road.

In another video, a man in uniform is seen kicking a person as he walks hurriedly along with others to cross the road with his suitcase. It can’t be identified if the person is an Indian student but many stuck at the Ukrainian border have alleged assault and harassment.

An Indian student, Malavika, who said in a video that she’s stuck at the Ukrainian-Slovakian border, points to the Ukrainian check post where she along with others have been stranded for 12 hours without food and water. She alleged that the police there have used chilli and pepper sprays on them “thrice", many of whom fainted after. She said people have contacted the Slovakian embassy for “help". They even tried to call the Kiev embassy, which is temporary out of service. None of the helpline and emergency numbers are working, she added. “Everybody has said they cannot do anything. So, we’re just standing here, not knowing who to call and what to do?"

A group of Indian students said they are scared as they are stuck in Kiev. “There was firing at our hostel and a couple of men entered our hostel with guns and took our location coordinates. We don’t even know if they were Ukrainian or Russian soldiers. Our gate is broken. We don’t even have security," said one of the students. He further said there are more than 200 students stuck in the hostel, which is close to the airport.

According to government sources, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju & General VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

India is in touch with Poland and Romania for help in evacuating and getting Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine to safety, sources in the government have told News18, adding that both countries were ready to cooperate.

The Indian government has started special flights to Ukraine to bring back Indian students some of whom are stuck in bunkers with limited or no food and water supplies.

Sources, however, said that since Ukraine is not allowing its citizens to leave the country, it is difficult to identify foreign nationals among the crowd of people trying to leave. The Indian government is also in touch with Ukraine to facilitate the safe passage of its nationals to neighbouring countries.

Adam Burakowski, Poland Ambassador to India, told CNN-News18, “Poland is helping people of all nationalities. No need for visa for Indians. There is no discrimination on basis of nationality. All are getting help on basis of queue. We have no reports of people not being allowed into Poland. There are huge crowds, it’s taking time."

