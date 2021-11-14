Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire on Cops During Raid in Srinagar, Search Operation On

A policeman was injured in a militant attack in Jamalata Nawa kadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday

A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched in the Nawakadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and suspected terrorists.

Official sources said that the militants attacked a police party in the area while they were conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout.

Speaking to CNN-News18, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh however denied charges of a terror attack. “The policeman was injured during a police raid on a suspected hideout. Some exchange of fire occurred in which one cop suffered an injury." he was quoted saying.

The injured cop, identified as 37-year-old Mohd Maqbool, the personal security officer (PSO) of SP (north), was shifted to the hospital after suffering a bullet injury on his neck and head . His condition is now stable, confirmed sources.

