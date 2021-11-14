Home » News » India » Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire on Cops During Raid in Srinagar, Search Operation On

Policeman Injured After Militants Open Fire on Cops During Raid in Srinagar, Search Operation On

The injured was shifted to hospital but there were no immediate reports about his condition. (News18)
The injured was shifted to hospital but there were no immediate reports about his condition. (News18)

Official sources said that the militants attacked a police party in the area while they were conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
Srinagar // Updated: November 14, 2021, 19:47 IST

A policeman was injured in a militant attack in Jamalata Nawa kadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday

A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched in the Nawakadal area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district following a brief exchange of fire between security forces and suspected terrorists.

Official sources said that the militants attacked a police party in the area while they were conducting raids on a suspected terrorist hideout.

>Also Read: 100 Ultras Had Opened Fire from Modern Weapons on C-60 Commandos and Security Personnel in Gadchiroli Forest: Police

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

 Speaking to CNN-News18, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh however denied charges of a terror attack. “The policeman was injured during a police raid on a suspected hideout. Some exchange of fire occurred in which one cop suffered an injury." he was quoted saying.

The injured cop, identified as 37-year-old Mohd Maqbool, the personal security officer (PSO) of SP (north), was shifted to the hospital after suffering a bullet injury on his neck and head . His condition is now stable, confirmed sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 14, 2021, 19:47 IST