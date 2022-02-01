Policeman Sustains Injuries in Terror Attack in J&K's Shopian

PTI
Srinagar // Updated: February 01, 2022, 20:45 IST
Terrorists on Tuesday shot at and injured a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.
They said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital here. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.
first published: February 01, 2022, 20:44 IST