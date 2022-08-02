Policy Tweaks, Dormant Assets, Curating Vacancy Lists: How Govt is Working Towards 10 Lakh Jobs

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode", the Department of Personnel and Training has been working on delivering the goal in one-and-a-half years.

Speaking to News18, Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh said that the department has appointed a dedicated nodal officer for the mission and that the DoPT has been supervising the efforts undertaken by each ministry to identify vacant positions that need to be filled.

For now, only the DoPT has appointed a nodal officer to identify vacant posts, but a few other ministries that are likely to have comparatively more vacancies have also been asked to appoint a nodal officer for the task. These include the Railways, Defence, Home and Finance.

Singh told News18 that a weekly review is being carried out to stay on course. “Every week, the officers in charge of identifying vacancies and filing them meet to review the progress. We believe that it is very much achievable," the MoS said.

Sources said all ministries and the departments under them are identifying dormant assets and vacancies in them. “There have been so many institutes and departments with huge budgets and equally huge land parcels. As the concerned ministers in previous regimes never visited them, they were lying redundant and useless. However, ministries were incurring expenditure on them. We plug those holes and put them to good use. There are vacancies created in the process," a source said.

Apart from tapping into dormant assets, the government is also using policy decisions to this advantage. “There are policy decisions aiding our process. Like we had changed the deputation policy for IAS and IPS. Now, even DIG-rank IPS officers are eligible for central deputation, thereby increasing the pool of such deputations," the source added.

Sources said states have also been requested to replicate the Centre’s model for identifying vacancies, filling those and putting dormant assets to use. However, the response till now has been dismal.

“Barring two or three states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, no state has shown any interest in amending its policies, using more manpower and having the vacancies filled. We will keep trying to motivate them," said the source.

According to the government’s written reply to Parliament, against 40.35 lakh sanctioned positions as on March 01,2021, only 30.55 lakh employees were employed in the central government. There exist 2.94 lakh vacancies in Railways ministry, 90,000 in Department of Posts, 80,000 in Department of Revenue, 2.64 lakh in Defence and 1.4 lakh vacancies in the Home Ministry.

“These include posts created for Agniveers," the source said.

