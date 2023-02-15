Accusing the previous Congress and Akali Dal governments of hobnobbing with private toll booth operators to “fleece people", Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the shutting down of three more toll plazas in the state which the government claimed were running “illegally" much beyond the period of operation.

After shutting down the three toll plazas at Majari (SBS Nagar), Nangal Shahidan, and Mangarh (Hoshiarpur), the chief minister said that with this decision, daily Rs 10.52 lakh of the general public will be saved. He said that these toll plazas should have been closed around ten years back as their term had expired.

“But instead of closing them, the erstwhile government connived with them to mint the money illegally. It is unfortunate that the politicians of the state backstabbed the people for their vested interests," said Mann.

Targeting the current leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, Mann claimed that the plazas had operated during his time when he was the PWD minister as well as the earlier regime of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Mann claimed that under this project of Rs 123.64 crore, Rajdeep Tollways company had to construct 104.96 kilometres of road, the agreement for which was inked by Bajwa on December 6, 2005.

Bhagwant Mann said that the Captain Amarinder Singh government extended largesse worth Rs 49.45 crore in the form of subsidy to the company out of a total project of Rs 123.64 crore.

CM Mann said that the company had operated all three toll plazas on March 6, 2007, before the formation of a new government. He said that the company had to complete the project of laying bitumen on road by March 5, 2013, which was accomplished on April 30, 2015, with a delay of 786 days. Bhagwant Mann said that for this delay, the company could have been charged a fine of Rs 61.60 crore, but instead of recovering this fine, the SAD-BJP alliance government in a treacherous move waived it off.

