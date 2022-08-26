Poll Freebies: Supreme Court Refers Matter to 3-judge Bench, Says 'Extensive Hearing Required'

Freebies may create a situation where state is pushed towards imminent bankruptcy, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observed, while suggesting that an expert body should be constituted to look into the issue as it “requires extensive hearing".

“The issues raised by parties require an extensive hearing. Certain preliminary hearings need to be determined, such as what is the scope of judicial intervention, whether the appointment of the expert body by court serve any purpose," the Supreme Court said.

(details awaited)

