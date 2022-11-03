Pollution News Updates: Punjab Stubble Burning Sees 100% Rise in a Day as Delhi Continues to Breathe 'Very Poor' Air

Politics over pollution continued in the national capital where the share of stubble burning PM2.5 pollution rose to 32% on Wednesday, the highest this year so far. This comes amid raging farm fires in Punjab and favourable conditions for transport of emissions to Delhi-NCR. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 3,634 farm fires in Punjab on Wednesday, the highest this year so far. It is also a steep rise from 1,842 on Tuesday, and 2,131 on Monday.

The news instantly triggered a blame game over who is responsible with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav pointing fingers at the AAP government both in Delhi and Punjab. He tweeted on Wednesday blaming the Aam Aadmi Party for turning Delhi into a “gas chamber".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded saying that air pollution is a problem of entire north India and not just Delhi-Punjab, adding that there is politics going on over the matter and no one is providing any solution.

Here are top LIVE updates of politics over Delhi pollution:

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 393 in Noida (UP) in ‘Very Poor’ category,318 in Gurugram (Haryana) in ‘Very Poor’ category& 333 near Delhi Airport T3 in ‘Very Poor’ category

Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 393 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category,318 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category& 333 near Delhi Airport T3 in 'Very Poor' category Punjab Stubble Burning: Between September 15 and November 2 this year, Punjab reported 21,480 total farm fire incidents, according to data from Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. The state reported 36,765 and 17,921 such incidents during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

100% Spike in Stubble Burning: Out of the total 3,634 farm fire incidents on Wednesday, Sangrur saw a whopping 677 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 395 in Patiala, 342 in Ferozepur, 317 in Bathinda, 278 in Barnala, 198 in Ludhiana, 191 in Mansa, 173 each in Moga and Muktsar and 167 in Faridkot.

Who's Turning Delhi into 'Gas Chamber'? Union Minister Slams AAP Over Punjab Farm Fires; Mann Asks Centre for Solution

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for turning Delhi into a “gas chamber" with Punjab – a state governed by AAP – recording a steep jump in farm firm incidents on Wednesday. READ MORE

Delhi Air Pollution Report: Vehicular emission contributed half of PM 2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi during the Diwali week between October 21 and October 26, according to the latest assessment by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

It said that when pollution concentrations from all sources — local, NCR and beyond — are added, Delhi’s vehicles account for nearly 17 per cent of total PM2.5 concentration. But, according to CSE’s indicative data, vehicles’ daily share of pollution varied between 49.3 per cent and 53 per cent during the week of Diwali.

CNN-News18 Exclusive: Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Stubble burning

“Punjab Farm fires not the only reason for pollution in Delhi. Haryana is equally responsible for Delhi NCR AQI as burning stubble happens there as well. BJP is hiding facts & numbers of Fire incidents in Haryana. We have proposed Centre to give compensation to Farmers for stopping farmers from stubble burning, but Centre didn’t keep its promise & declined the proposal."



