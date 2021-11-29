Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi Sees Worst Nov with 11 'Severely Polluted' Days; Environment Minister to Hold Review Meeting Today

>Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting today to review the air pollution situation in the capital, officials said. The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry, an official said. The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on a public interest litigation pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR today. The Delhi government had on November 25 re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi recorded the most number of severely polluted air in November this year, compared to data maintained the pollution watchdog in previous years. The city experienced 11 days of ‘severe’ pollution, whereas in 2020 it was nine days and in 2019, seven. According to CPCB data, Delhi has not recorded a single day with moderate air quality in November this year.

>Here are the latest updates on air pollution:

• “Air pollution can no longer be dismissed as a localised concern, particularly in the landlocked north Indian cities, which accounts for the majority of information indicating the problem’s significance. Instead, the problem must be handled before it turns into a public health emergency." >READ MORE

• Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

• Delhi’s overall air quality is in the ‘very poor’ category today, as per SAFAR.

• Despite schools returning to the offline mode, bus services were much slower to restart. While a few schools will resume their transport services with limited services from Monday, a majority of schools are yet to do so, according to an Indian Express report.

• Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at Centre for Science and Environment was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the stubble fire share in Delhi’s PM2.5 levels is only about 2-6%, meaning the severe pollution levels that we are seeing now are a result of local pollution in all of Delhi-NCR.

• The current air quality index (AQI) reads 458, which comes under the ‘severe’ category, as per CPCB real-time data.

• Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume and government offices are set to reopen from today.

• The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. CNG and electric trucks, however, are allowed to enter Delhi.

