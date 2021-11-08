Porn Addict and Alcoholic Who Raped 3 Minor Girls and Killed One of Them Arrested in Gujarat, Say Officials

Gujarat police have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped three minor girls and also murdered one of them. According to officials, the accused was addicted to watching pornographic films on his cellphone and consuming country liquor.

Vijay Thakor, who was seen in police custody in a black burqa, has allegedly confessed to committing the crimes against the three girls. He is being interrogated.

A manhunt began after a 5-year-old girl was abducted and raped on Diwali day. A team of Gandhinagar police, local crime branch and special operations group was able to track down Vijay Thakor using technical surveillance. During interrogation, he confessed to raping the 5-year-old girl and killing a 3-year-old girl, say officials. Police have also found the child’s body.

Thakor also confessed to sexually assaulting another 7-year-old girl, officials say. The accused is a resident of Vanchhara village in Kalol and was involved in retail labour. He is married and has a 6-year-old daughter.

According to officials, Thakor would target young girls after watching porn on his phone. He would kidnap a girl from a family working in a nearby factory.

Officials say he offered to take the 5-year-old girl on a motorcycle ride. The 7-year-old girl was playing with a mobile phone near her home when he grabbed it. As the child came to get it back, he raped her. The 3-year-old girl was asleep with her family when Thakor snatched her.

The accused has been remanded in police custody until November 11. Investigators have launched further inquiries as they suspect Thakor may have preyed on other victims.

