Porn Clip Disrupts Indian Oil Event Launched by Union Minister Teli in Assam's Tinsukia, Probe On

Union minister Rameshwar Teli, Assam labour minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials had to suffer embarrassing moments this weekend when a pornographic clip started playing on the back screen at an event in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident took place during the pilot launch of methanol-blended M-15 petrol by Indian Oil at Hotel Mirana in Tinsukia on Saturday.

The screen was placed behind the stage set up for the event to relay live footage of the launch. The clip reportedly started playing while an Indian Oil official was speaking on stage. The organisers scrambled into damage control mode and the video was taken off screen within a few seconds but not before some of those present recorded the incident on their smartphones.

Top police officials soon reached the venue to investigate the embarrassing gaffe and a case was registered at the Tinsukia police station. According to police officials, the event was also being live-streamed online and an Indian Oil official had shared the Zoom meeting ID and passcode on their Twitter account.

Advertisement

“The culprit most probably used the meeting ID and passcode from the Twitter account and joined the Zoom meeting as a participant. He then streamed the obscene videos in the Zoom meeting," Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Debojit Deori told News18.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, who had launched the M-15 petrol rollout, said: “I did not see the clip when it was screened. But my personal assistant informed me about this. I have directed that those involved in the incident be investigated and appropriate punishment be awarded."

Indian Oil Corporation Chairman SM Vaidya, Assam Petrochemicals Limited Chairman Bikul Deka, MLA Suren Phukan, Municipal Deputy Chairman Navneeta Agarwal and many other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Tinsukia District Magistrate announced a magistrate level enquiry into the incident and Additional District Magistrate Manjit Barkakati has been entrusted with the investigation. Barkakati has urged those with information about the incident to testify between 11am and 3pm at his office on May 4.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.