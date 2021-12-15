Porn Film Racket Case: SC Relief for Raj Kundra, Grants Him Protection from Arrest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Maharashtra government on a petition filed by businessman Raj Kundra seeking anticipatory bail. The top court granted him four weeks protection from arrest in one of the cases related to porn film racket.

In November, the Bombay High Court had declined to entertain the anticipatory bail application filed by Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police in the porn film racket case. Kundra approached the top court after high court refused relief.

Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, first sought anticipatory bail from the session court, which refused to grant him any relief. Thereafter, he moved the Bombay High Court claiming that he was allegedly framed.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose after hearing arguments in the matter granted protection of arrest to Kundra and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. In the top court, Kundra was represented by advocate-on-record Shakti Pandey and advocate Prashant Patil.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos.

Kundra claimed he was not connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in July this year, in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, Kundra was granted bail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.