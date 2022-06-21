Possible 'Cultural Ambassador' & 'Problem Solver': In Mysuru, PM Modi's Full Speech on 8th Yoga Day

Leading the main fitness event in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the eighth International Day of Yoga. Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration in the city, along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and “Rajmata" Pramoda Devi.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that Yoga is not only for individuals, but it brings peace to our nations and the world. “Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe," the prime minister said.

Here are Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Yoga Day Speech:

• Yoga is universe. This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.

• Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us.

•Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.

•Yoga is not only about ‘Rog Mukti’ but also about ‘Bhog Mukti’. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium.

•Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up.

• Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion.

• We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.

• Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to mental and spiritual wellbeing.

• Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

International Yoga Day is a reflection of the largest knowledge-based peoples’ movement the world has ever seen.

• Yoga is a code to connect people with life and to reconnect mankind with nature. It expands our limited sense of self, to see our families, societies, and mankind, as extensions of ourselves.

International Day of Yoga 2022 Sees Many Firsts

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 will see many firsts, the ‘Guardian ring’, yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

The Digital yoga exhibition will showcase the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, it is expected that as many as 25 crores of people will participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world.

