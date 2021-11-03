Post Covid-19, Delhi Civic Bodies on High Alert as Dengue Cases Spike; EDMC Spots 16 Red Zones

After combatting the deadly Covid-19 infections, Delhi civic bodies are now facing another challenge. The number of Dengue cases are rising unabated in the national capital, prompting authorities to take stringent preventive measures.

In total, more than 3,000 domestic breeding checkers have been pressed into action by all three corporations to control the outbreak, a Times of India (TOI) report stated. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) which is closer to the Yamuna river has marked 16 areas as red zones where mosquito breeding density is high and scores of people have been infected. “Intensive fogging has been added to the routine rounds and extra workers are deployed to check tanks, coolers, pots for water accumulation with mosquito larvae," Ajay Handa, additional medical health officer, EDMC told TOI.

To tackle the outbreak, so far, EDMC has deployed 830 people to manage the operations on the ground, who are monitoring 256 spray pumps, two big tankers, six small tankers for fogging. As of now, six people have lost their lives to dengue while the councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are busy playing the blame game.

Talking about the measures taken to curb the menace, a high-ranking official in South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s public health department told TOI that “there is enough required amount of Cyphenothrin pesticide that is mixed with petroleum-based products like diesel or kerosene oil to spray areas. There is definitely a rise in the number of fogging demands so intensive measures are being taken."

SDMC has deployed 1,120 domestic breeding checkers with 1,200 spray pumps and 490 handheld fogging machines.

The fumigation is carried in two shifts — 5 am to 7 am and then around the same time in the evening.

Meanwhile, the civic body in East Delhi highlighted another issue that a majority of patients are coming from neighboring Uttar Pradesh with bogus addresses and that creates a problem for them. Officials have been unable to locate the exact place of residence to eliminate dengue mosquitos and Handa added that the hospitals should have better processes to verify the addresses of the patients.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which has the highest number of cases- 371, also has the highest number of domestic breeding checkers, 1,533.

