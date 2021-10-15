'Potential to Destabilise Economy': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Slams Bitcoin in Dussehra Speech

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a Dussehra event in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday said that ‘uncontrolled’ currency like Bitcoin has potential to destabilise the economy of all countries.

“Clandestine, uncontrolled currency like Bitcoin has the potential to destabilise the economy of all countries and pose serious challenges," Bhagwat said after performing ‘Shastra Pooja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at RSS Headquarter in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Bhagwat also slammed the content available online and said that there’s no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. He added that post coronavirus, even children have access to phones (due to classes being held virtually).

“…There’s no control over what’s shown on OTT platforms, post Covid even children have phones," he said.

“In the backdrop of the pandemic, online education was introduced. School-going children are now hooked on mobile phones as a rule. The government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms," he added.

The comment on Bitcoin comes amid uncertainty over Cryptocurrency’s legal standing in India. Inspite of the lack of legislative framework and regulatory requirements, India has the highest number of cryptocurrency owners globally in terms of an individual number of holders.

India has 10.07 crore cryptocurrency owners while the US has 2.74 crore and Russia has 1.74 crore, a report in Gadgets360 said.

Ahead of his speech, Bhagwat performed ‘Shastra Pooja’ at RSS headquarters. He also paid floral tribute to “Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar."

The Dussehra address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation, as it is during this speech that future plans for the group are outlined.

