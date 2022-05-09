Power Outage Hits Marriages in MP: Brides End Up Marrying Wrong Partners in Ujjain

Amid coal shortage, different areas in Madhya Pradesh are facing power outages and one such power cut turned disastrous as brides got exchanged in a family function where four marriages were taking place in the Ujjain district simultaneously.

Due to the power cut, two brides sat with the wrong grooms and performed puja and rituals. When the power came back, panic struck the function when the brides were taken for pheres with wrong matches. However, the families concerned sat together and after discussions, the right matches were asked to take phere again.

The affected families accused the local administration of inflicting power cuts from 7 pm to 12 midnight daily which is why the brides were exchanged mistakenly due to the dark. Locals claimed that brides were putting on matching dresses so the grooms’ families could not identify them properly in the dark.

Locals even claimed that the mismatched couples had even taken phere together and the matter came to light when the baraat returned home and later the correct matches were asked to take phere again. The families, however, denied the same saying the pheres were taken by the corrected matches.

The incident took place at the residence of Ramesh Relot’s home last week. Relot’s three daughters and a son were to be married at a function in Ujjain’s Badnagar’s Aslana village last Friday.

Out of these, Komal was to be married to Rahul, Nikita was to wed Bhola, Karishma was to marry Ganesh. The grooms of Karishma and Nikita came from Dangwada in Badnagar. While Komal’s marriage procession reached her home in the daytime and she got married by evening.

The marriage processions of Nikita and Komal reached their house at 11 pm when there was a power cut and visibility was low. As initial rituals started, the couple got mismatched and Nikita sat with Ganesh and Karishma sat with Bhola to perform puja. The goof-up was exposed when the couples were bought to mandap for phere and it emerged that grooms are with wrong brides.

After a minor altercation, the families agreed to exchange brides and proper matches took phere, and marriage processions left for their respective homes in the morning.

Locals, however, claimed that all the rituals were completed with the wrong pairs and the families after disputing for two days, came back on Sunday and got the phere done again with the right matches in the presence of the priest.

