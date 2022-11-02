Home » News » India » 'Powered by Double Engine, K'taka Topping Tech Charts': Amid Global Crisis, Modi Hails 'Bright Spot' India

'Powered by Double Engine, K'taka Topping Tech Charts': Amid Global Crisis, Modi Hails 'Bright Spot' India

Invest Karnataka 2022 Summit: The free trade deals that have been signed give the world a glimpse of our preparedness, PM Modi said

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 11:05 IST

Bengaluru, India

Prime Minister Modi said that his government has encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments. (PTI File)
Prime Minister Modi said that his government has encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments. (PTI File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that economists and experts across the world are describing India as a bright spot even when there’s global crisis. “We continue to work on our fundamentals to strengthen our economy. The free trade deals that have been signed give the world a glimpse of our preparedness," he added.

The prime minister further said that his government has encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments such as defence, drones, space and geospatial mapping.

first published: November 02, 2022, 11:01 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 11:05 IST

