Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam Now Available For Streaming on This OTT Giant

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video India announced the OTT release of the film via Twitter. “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1," the OTT giant tweeted. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Prabhas has become a pan-India actor with movies like Saaho and Baahubali. But Radhe Shyam could not replicate the success of Saaho and Baahubali in any language. The epic love story was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and offered a grand visual spectacle, but it failed to create magic at the box office. The film failed to impress the audience and the critics. Radhe Shyam only managed to collect Rs 214 crore against a budget of Rs 350 crores.

S Thaman composed the music of Radhe Shyam and the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have two separate soundtracks. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were lauded for their chemistry and Radhe Shyam’s overall production was also appreciated. But the film’s poor screenplay and narration hampered its success.

Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe and follows Vikramaditya (played by Prabhas), a palmist who is in a dilemma over destiny and his love for Prerana (played by Pooja Hegde) who is a doctor.

Radhe Shyam also has Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor in key roles.

Fans of Prabhas are looking forward to his next film, Adipurush, which is in the post-production phase. Pooja Hegde will next feature in Vijay-starrer Beast. The film is scheduled to be released on 13 April 2022.

