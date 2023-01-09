Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi to Flag Off Mega Convention, Inaugurate the First-ever Digital PBD Exhibition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or Non-Resident Indian Day convention on Monday where the Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour, according to the PMO.

“Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," the prime minister tweeted.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915.

Advertisement

Modi will be in Indore to attend the event that kicked off on Sunday under the theme ‘Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal’. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries are scheduled to take part in the three-day convention, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first-ever digital PBD exhibition on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle" to highlight the contribution of the diaspora freedom fighters in India’s Independence, an official told PTI.

In view of India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20, a special town hall will also be organised today.

Since 2015, the PBD convention is being organised every two years to mark the contribution of overseas Indian community to the development of the nation.

On Sunday, the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth affairs and Sports. Australia’s Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honour on the occasion. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union minister Anurag Thakur were among the top leaders to address the PBD session.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

“Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal," is the main theme of the 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The theme highlights the role of the global Indian diaspora in helping India achieve its developmental goals. 30 non-resident Indians will receive the prestigious PBSA award.

Advertisement

Five plenary sessions will be conducted at Indore to tackle issues like innovation and advancing technology, healthcare as per Vision 2047, Indian craft, food and creativity. The session will also discuss how to empower the Indian workforce globally. Focus will also be on female diaspora entrepreneurs.

Read all the Latest India News here