Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 20 Accused, Probes Into PFI 'Killer Squads'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 20 accused with links to Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection to Praveen Nettaru murder case. The NIA chargesheet claimed that the PFI cadres had the intention to strike terror in the society and create fear among the people.

The case was initially registered at Bellare Police Station of Dakshina Kannada District and re-registered by NIA on August 4, 2022.

Making of ‘Killer Squads’

After probe, it was revealed that PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047, formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of ‘perceived enemies’ and targets.

These Service Team members were given arms as well attack training and training in surveillance techniques in order to identify, list out and to mount surveillance on individuals/leaders belonging to certain communities and groups.

These Service Team members were further trained to assault/kill identified targets, on the instructions of senior PFI leaders.The conspiracy meetings by PFI members and leaders were held at Bengaluru city, Sullia Town and Bellare village, the head of district Service Team, Mustafa Paichar, was instructed to recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community.

How They Chose Praveen Nettaru

As per instructions, four persons were recced and identified and among them was Praveen Nettaru, who was BJP Yuva Morcha, District Committee Member, was assaulted and killed on July 26, 2022 in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people at large and especially among members of a particular community.

All the accused have been have been charged under various Sections of 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, Section 25(1)(a) of arms Act.

