Prepare & Hope Omicron Situation Does Not Get As Bad As in UK, Says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

India should prepare and hope the Covid-19 situation in the country does not get as bad as in the United Kingdom, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday. His statements came as the UK reported more than 10,000 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the highest daily surge so far.

“We should prepare and hope that things should not be as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality," he told ANI.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed an additional 10,059 cases of the new variant on Saturday, more than three times as many as reported on Friday (3,201), taking the total number of cases to 24,968.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of Omicron cases climbed to 151 after Maharashtra reported six more cases of the variant taking the state’s total count to 54. Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India’s first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

