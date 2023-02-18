President Droupadi Murmu attended Isha Yoga Center’s cultural extravaganza, Mahashivaratri in Coimbatore and said the night of Mahashivaratri marked “the end of the darkness of ignorance".

Warmly welcomed by Sadhguru and by the tens of thousands gathered for the celebrations, President Murmu said, “I feel especially blessed today. I feel blessed to be here on the holy occasion of Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi."

Terming Lord Shiva as a “deity for all," and the night of Mahashivaratri as marking “the end of the darkness of ignorance", the President added that “for those in search of higher ideals of life, today is an especially significant occasion."

Governor of Tamil Nadu Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Tamil Nadu IT minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were also present.

The President said the need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony with Mother Nature and all its dear children was never felt so pressing as it does today.

Referring to Sadhguru as a “renowned Rishi of modern times," the President said, “Countless people, especially the young from India and abroad, have found in him the inspiration to make spiritual progress."

Underlining the importance of bringing physical and mental stability to individual human beings, Sadhguru said that the Mahayoga Yagna is a symbol of Isha’s commitment to offer tools and technologies of well-being to Humanity.

“In the next 24 months, we are committed to bring a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the well-being of humanity," Sadhguru added.

Explaining the significance of Aum Namah Shivaya, Sadhguru said, “This is a fantastic geometry of sounds. If one learns to use this, it will unhinge you from all those things which keep you hanging in life (and) go on a straight path towards inner development, towards a blissful existence so that the process of life is never burdensome in your experience."

With the iconic Adiyogi serving as the backdrop, a galaxy of musicians, dancers, singers & artists took centerstage to aid millions of participants- in person and virtual audiences- from around the world to stay awake and leverage the extraordinary planetary phenomenon that makes the night among the most significant for spiritual seekers. On this night, the planetary position is such that there is a natural upward surge of energy in the human system, beneficial for one’s spiritual growth and progress, agnostic to race, religion, gender or geography.

Keeping with tradition, Sounds of Isha, Isha’s homegrown music band, collaborated with several artists through the night including Ram Mirjala, Velmurugan, Kutle Khan, Mangli, Ananya Chakraborty, Meenal Jain, Nihar Shembekar and Kannada folk singers in a versatile rendering of music composition and genre. Other popular performers included Mame Khan, Niladri Kumar, a troupe of Georgian dancers and the Theyyam fire dancers from Kerala.

Interspersed with meditation sessions guided by Sadhguru, Sadhguru’s discourse and Q&A sessions, the cultural extravaganza unfolded as a balanced blend of art, culture, wisdom and meditation.

Tens of thousands availed two of the significant offerings of Isha Mahashivaratri: Maha Annadanam- or the offering of food to everyone who visits the Yoga Center on Mahashivaratri- and the Midnight Meditation with Sadhguru.

