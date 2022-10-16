Home » News » India » President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital

President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She has been discharged from the hospital following the surgery

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 15:15 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Reuters File)
President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Reuters File)

President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) successful in New Delhi on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Murmu, 64, has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery today (October 16, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital," Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President said in a statement.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: October 16, 2022, 14:59 IST
last updated: October 16, 2022, 15:15 IST