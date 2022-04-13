President Kovind Greets Citizens on the Eve of Dr B R Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, saying true homage to this great son of India would be to develop our country on the principles of "social and economic justice" and "equality of status and opportunity".

An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country, Kovind said. He contributed in promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of caste system, he said. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and the backward classes, Kovind said.

"We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of 'social and economic justice' and 'equality of status and opportunity'," the President said.

Advertisement

Kovind said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens".

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.