President Kovind Pays Homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on the Eve of His Martyrdom Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur ji on the eve of his martyrdom day, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “Shri Teg Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru sacrificed his life to protect human values, ideals and principles. Imbued with values of peace, forgiveness and tolerance, Guru Teg Bahadur spread the message of compassion, unity and brotherhood," Kovind said.

“On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my humble homage to him," he said. Kovind said the people should honour the guru’s commitment towards humanity and imbibe his teachings for their welfare.

