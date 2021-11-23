President Kovind to Lead Constitution Day Celebration with Aazaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Team

President of India Ramnath Kovind will lead the nation in celebrating National Constitution Day. The Vice President of India, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present on the occasion of the Central Hall of Parliament. The function on November 26 will be extremely special as it marks the 75th year of India’s Independence and will be celebrated under the aegis of Aazaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The President will read the preamble and leave the nation in doing so along with him including at various public places following strict Covid protocols.

The Prime Minister always speaks about public participation especially in the celebration of the 75th year of Independence and to ensure Jane Bhagi Daari, the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs has developed two portals.

One portal for “Online Reading of the Preamble to the Constitution" in 23 languages (22 official languages and English). Second portal for “Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy" ( mpa.nic.in/constitution-day)

These two portals are open for participation for any citizen of India cutting across age groups and they will be given certificates for participation by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

The portal for reading the preamble will be operational from November 26.

While speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “We are a vibrant democracy which has values ingrained in us by our founder forefathers and thereby the Constitution has a very special part in our lives. Even as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi then took out a Samvidhan Yatra."

“Each year, we celebrate the Constitution Day but this time it assumes a lot of significance since we are also celebrating Aazaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Joshi added

The function at Parliament House will begin at 11 am on November 26, where apart from the dignitaries, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, etc. have also been invited to be present.

