President Murmu Arrives in London to Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

President Droupadi Murmu landed in London early this morning to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and will offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. Pictures of the President’s arrival was posted on her Twitter handle.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals from around the world for a reception on Sunday evening ahead of the grand state funeral for Elizabeth on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth’s body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday, and people from all walks of life and from around the world have been waiting in 5-kilometere long queues with some even camping out overnight to get a glimpse of the beloved Queen’s coffin.

On Saturday evening, the eight grandchildren of the queen, including Charles’s sons Princes William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin’s side, following a similar observance by her children the previous day.

“President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the President of India tweeted early this morning.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed earlier this week that the President will be travelling to London to offer condolences on behalf of the government of India. “In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA statement read.

President Murmu will be one among the 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories who will be attending - presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans among their number. Huge crowds, in tens of thousands, are expected to throng the streets.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying to the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

