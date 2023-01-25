India Among Fastest-growing Economies…Gender Equality No Longer Mere Slogans: Prez Murmu on R-Day Eve

President Droupadi Murmu hailed freedom fighters in her address to the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion. She also highlighted that India became the fifth largest economy in the world last year.

“On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all of you Indians living in the country and abroad. When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved together as a nation," she said.

“We are all one, and we are all Indians. So many creeds and so many languages have not divided us but united us. That’s why we have succeeded as a democratic republic. This is the essence of India," she added.

Advertisement

India Transformed from Poor, Illiterate Nation to Confident Nation: President

The President said India has transformed from being a poor and illiterate nation to a confident nation on the world stage. This progress would not have been possible without the guidance from the collective wisdom of the framers of the Constitution, she said.

Highlighting that India became the fifth largest economy in the world last year, Murmu said this achievement has been achieved against a global backdrop of economic uncertainty. With the help of able leadership and effective struggle, we soon came out of the recession, and resumed our journey of development, she added.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, she said it prepares learners for the challenges of the 21st century and makes the knowledge based on our civilization relevant to contemporary life.

Advertisement

“We can feel proud of our achievements in the field of science and technology. In the field of space technology, India has been one of the few leading countries," she said further.

Women Empowerment Not Just a Slogan Anymore: President

Advertisement

The President pointed out that women empowerment and equality between women and men are no longer mere slogans. There is no doubt in my mind that women will make the maximum contribution in shaping the India of tomorrow, she said.

“This vision of empowerment guides the working of the government for the weaker sections of the people, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. In fact, our aim is not only to remove obstacles in the lives of those people and help them grow, but also to learn from those communities."

Advertisement

G20 Presidency Gives India Crucial Role to Play for a Better World: Murmu

The President said the Presidency of the G-20 gives India a very important role to play in contributing to building a better world.

Advertisement

“This year India is presiding over the group of G-20 countries. In line with our ideal of universal brotherhood, we stand for peace and prosperity for all. The Presidency of the G-20 gives India a very important role to play in contributing to building a better world."

Asserting that global temperatures are rising and extreme forms of climate change are visible, the President said global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be addressed urgently.

“To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at the ancient traditions from a new perspective. We also have to reconsider our basic priorities. The scientific dimensions of traditional life-values have to be understood. If we want our children to lead a happy life on this earth then we need to change our lifestyle," she said.

The President said the United Nations has accepted India’s suggestion and declared the year 2023 as The International Year of Millets. If more and more people include coarse grains in their diet, it will help in environmental protection and also improve the health of the people, she added.

Murmu appreciated the roles of farmers, labourers, scientists and engineers whose collective strength enables our country to move forward in the spirit of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan".

“I appreciate each and every citizen contributing towards the progress of the country. I especially appreciate the brave jawans who guard our borders and are always ready for any sacrifice and sacrifice. I also appreciate the brave soldiers of all the para-military forces and police forces who provide internal security to the countrymen."

By implementing the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ announced in March 2020, the President said the Government ensured food security for poor families at a time when the country was facing economic disruption in the wake of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

She said India’s Mars Mission was powered by a team of extraordinary women, and our sisters and daughters are not far behind in other areas too. Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, she added.

“We have reasons to be proud of our achievements in the domain of science and technology. The ‘Gaganyaan’ program to carry Indian astronauts into the space is under progress. This will be India’s maiden human space flight."

Read all the Latest India News here