President Murmu Meets Women from Hanu-Aryan Village During National Integration Tour in Ladakh | WATCH

The 191 field Regiment of the Indian Army conducted the tour for 25 ladies of the village, located in the far flung areas of Indus valley of Ladakh

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 23:20 IST

Murmu, 64, had earlier undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16. (File Photo: PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday interacted with a group of women from the Hanu-Aryan village in Ladakh. The meet took place during the National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army.

The 191 field Regiment of the Indian Army conducted the tour for 25 ladies of the village, located in the far flung areas of Indus valley of Ladakh.

During the conduct of the National Integration Tour, the women visited Leh-Delhi-Varanasi-Bodh Gaya. The aim of the tour was to give them a better cultural insight of these places and to spread the awareness to the nation about the Hanu Aryan culture through these Buddhist women.

On Sunday, Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique. The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

She will launch ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana’ from Kurukshetra on November 29 under which a health survey of more than 1.60 crore “Antyodaya" people of the state will be done.

first published: November 25, 2022, 22:53 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 23:20 IST
