President Ram Nath Kovind to Confer National Water Awards on Tuesday

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Water Awards on Tuesday to various states, districts, panchayats and schools for their exemplary work in the field of water resources management.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will give away 57 awards to states, organizations and others in 11 different categories to encourage and recognize their work in the field of water resources management.

The 11 categories are - best state, best district, best village panchayat, best urban local body, best media (print & electronic), best school, best institution/RWA/religious organization for campus usage, best industry, best ngo, best water user association, and best industry for CSR activity, sources said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.