'Pressed Accelerator Instead of Brake': Bengaluru Woman Arrested for Mowing Down Biker

Karnataka Police has arrested a woman who mowed down a bike rider in Bengaluru with her car, which happened as the woman pressed accelerator instead of brakes.

The accused woman, identified as Shubha from Bengaluru, told police that she applied accelerator instead of the brakes.

The incident took place near Bagalagunte Junction on busy Hesaraghatta Main Road on Tuesday, as per an IANS report. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Babu.

Babu was travelling on bike with his son Vedanth. He was travelling slowly as the vehicles on the road were taking a right turn. The accused woman, who was driving the car, rammed the bike from behind and ran over the bike.

Advertisement

Sanjay Babu died in the accident while his son Vedhanth is being treated at a hospital.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with people expressing outrage over the loss of life due to the negligence of the driver.

Read all the Latest India News here