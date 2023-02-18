Home » News » India » 'Pressurisation Alert' Mid-air Forces Kandla-bound SpiceJet Flight to Make Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport

'Pressurisation Alert' Mid-air Forces Kandla-bound SpiceJet Flight to Make Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport

After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came then the pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 20:16 IST

Mumbai, India

The Mumbai Air Traffic Control was apprised of the situation and the aircraft was landed "safely" at Mumbai airport. (File photo/IANS)
The Mumbai Air Traffic Control was apprised of the situation and the aircraft was landed "safely" at Mumbai airport. (File photo/IANS)

Pressurisation alert forced a Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to return to the airport. However, the plane landed safely and all passengers as well as crew members are safe.

On February 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate the airline’s flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla), the airline said in the statement.  “After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The Mumbai Air Traffic Control was apprised of the situation and the aircraft was landed “safely" at Mumbai airport.

The operation of the airline’s flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected.

It has not been cancelled, the statement said, adding that only its scheduled time of departure has been revised.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: February 18, 2023, 20:12 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 20:16 IST
