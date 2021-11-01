Priests Protest Against Devasthanam Board Act, Show Black Flags to Trivendra Singh Rawat in Kedarnath

The former Uttarakhand chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, faced protest from the priests at Kedarnath on Monday morning. The priests were agitating against the Devasthanam Board Act that was the brainchild of Rawat and was enacted during his tenure.

Rawat reached Kedarnath with protocol minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state BJP chief Madan, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed tour at Kedarnath on Nov 5. The trio was there to take the stock of the preparations for the PM tour. However, unexpectedly priests began shouting slogans against the former chief minister and others as soon as they landed at the shrine town. The former chief minister Rawat was also shown the black flags.

Besides Kedarnath, the markets in Yamnotri and Gangotri are closed to express solidarity with the agitating priests.

51 temples associated with Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamnotri shrines are now governed under the Devasthanam Board Act that got the governor’s approval last year. The priests have had been demanding rollback of the board as they feel their ‘traditional rights’ over several religious tasks of the shrines are in jeopardy.

“The government assured us a solution by the end of October and the deadline has passed and we are still nowhere," said Brijesh Sati, spokesperson of the Char Dham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat – an apex body of the priests of Char Dham. Sati added they would oppose every VIP until no solution has arrived as far as the Devasthanam Board is concerned.

In a bid to resolve the issue, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently constituted a high power committee that submitted its report last week. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni met a delegation of the priests and told BJP top brass was aware of the issue. He also assured them of a solution.

In the run-up to assembly polls which are due in less than 100 days, the BJP leadership apparently feels the heat as priests who belong to the Brahmin community have shown no signs to soften stand. The opposition Congress has meantime claimed they will ‘tore the act’ if voted to power.

