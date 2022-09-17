PM Modi 72nd Birthday LIVE: From 'Historic' Project Cheetah, NLP Launch to BJP's 15-Day Plan & Wishes from Putin, Modi's Mega B'day Kicks Off

PM Modi 72nd Birthday LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe. Among them is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met PM Modi on Friday on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2022. Read More
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday today, a range of things have been planned by the BJP and those who revere the leader and his work for the country. From blood donation camps, to 56-inch thaalis, a grand yet meaningful celebration will be seen across states. A Delhi-based restaurant will launch a thali in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, reports say. The ARDOR 2.1 restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, will serve a large-sized thali with 56 items, with customers able to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. READ MORE
From blood donation drives, health check-ups and tree plantations to Covid-19 vaccination and sanitation campaigns, the stage is all set to ring in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on Saturday with a “Seva Pakhwada" across the country for a period of 16 days from September 17 to October 2. If you are among those who wish to extend their wishes to the prime minister on his special day, the NaMo App is the one-stop solution for your problems. You can not only wish PM Modi on the app but also display your creativity with several new features launched to mark the milestone. READ MORE
Prime Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi began his journey as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before taking a plunge into active politics. PM Modi was elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms between 2001 and 2014 before he finally became the Prime Minister of the country. The lesser known facts about the Prime Minister include that he is a vegetarian and is fond of simple Gujarati food. He observes a 9-day fast during Navratri. During the fast, he only eats fruits. READ MORE
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will lay the foundation stone of an integrated sports arena, including an international cricket-cum-football stadium, in Dwarka, on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The arena, spread over 51 acres in Dwarka Sector 19B, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore by January 2026, it said. The project will be executed on the ‘design, build, finance, operate and transfer’ (DBFOT) basis in PPP mode, the lieutenant governor’s office said in a statement. Several other initiatives will be launched by Saxena on ‘Sewa Diwas’, including the inauguration of a dedicated counter for sanitation workers of MCD, at the Hindu Rao Hospital. This initiative will cover all 10 major hospitals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and is expected to serve about 50,000 Safai Karamcharis.
A 15-day blood donation drive will begin Saturday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging citizens to register on the Aarogya Setu app or e-Raktkosh portal for donating blood. The ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ will continue till October 1 which is observed as National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. According to an official source, the drive aims to collect close to one lakh units of blood on a day besides raising awareness about the need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations. One unit translates to 350 ml of blood. Mandaviya will donate blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.
The 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being celebrated all over the country with great fervour. PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi has taken lead in the festivities, where the celebratory programmes will last for 15 days. The merriment kicked off Friday, with a hawan. Another special ritual and puja are also being organised on the first day of festivities. The festivities in Banaras are worth a sight – where at some places hawans are taking place amidst the recitation of mantras and while at another place, a 72-meter long scarf- same as PM Modi’s age- is being offered to river Ganga with a wish that the Prime Minister would be blessed with a very healthy and long life. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today on September 17. During his tenure, PM Modi has been bestowed with several honorary awards from various countries. On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, let’s take a look at the international awards presented to him. The awards include King Abdulaziz Sash, Zayed Award, Order of St Andrew and many others. READ MORE
The Karnataka government will take up a 15-day health campaign starting from Saturday, which happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, till October 2, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among the people of Karnataka starting from children to the elders, Sudhakar said in a statement. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the campaign at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, the Minister said. During the campaign, screening of various health parameters and diseases will be covered at healthcare facilities starting from primary health sub-centres to super-speciality hospitals, he added.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turns a year older today, here’s a look at some if his special moments with his mother Heeraben. OPEN PHOTOGALLERY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs being brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday morning, an official said on Friday. He will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, about 165km away, where he will release cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am, the official said. The special cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh at around 6 am on September 17, which is also Modi’s birthday, said a senior police officail. The felines will be then shifted to KNP in a helicopter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished all the best to his dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday on Saturday as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here on Friday. Prime Minister Modi, who is attending the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in two years in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand, will turn 72 on Saturday. In their first meeting after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year, Putin wished India and Prime Minister Modi. I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now, Putin said.
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Friday the party’s state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2 during which the work of serving the needy will be undertaken. He said during the period, blood donation events, artificial limbs camps for differently-abled and other activities will be held. Cow vaccination camps to prevent the animals from lumpy skin disease will also be organised, Poonia said. Modi’s birthday falls on Saturday (September 17).
The cheetahs coming from Namibia could hog all the attention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Saturday (September 17). But the more significant event could be later that evening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the National Logistics Policy of the country that aims to reduce logistics cost to 8% of the GDP. “This is a game changer for the logistics sector and the aim is to make India a logistics hub with enhanced economic activity and achieve global benchmarks by 2030," a top government official told News18. READ MORE
To mark the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, the state unit of the BJP will launch “Seva Pakhwara", a 16-day programme under which the party will organise several events to connect with the masses on Saturday. The party will organise blood donation camps and exhibitions on the “life, personality, administrative capabilities and vision" of Modi in all the districts and urban local bodies.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some individuals have made plans to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, PM Modi will be going about his day as usual, fulfilling his national duties. One of the biggest highlights of his birthday will be the eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia and will be released by the prime minister into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 10:45 am. Notably, the big cat was extinct in the country in 1952 due to sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.
After releasing the cheetahs in the national park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Self Help Group (SHG) Sammelan with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur. He will also expected to deliver four speeches, which will cover diverse sectors like wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next generation infrastructure.
• The prime minister will first address the nation around 10:45 am on the historic occasion of cheetahs coming to India.
• Then he will speak at the women self help group’s conference in MP at noon.
• Then the prime minister will address students at the first ever ‘Deekshant Samaroh’ of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will be joining this program.
• In the evening, at 5:30 pm, he will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion. PM Modi will unveil the National Logistics Policy of the country that aims to reduce logistics cost to 8% of the GDP. To reduce logistics cost in the country, focus in the new policy is on reducing warehousing cost and improvements in reliability of supply chains, as per the details of the NLP accessed by News18.
Indians can send their birthday wishes to PM Modi directly using the Narendra Modi App, more popularly known as the NaMo app. Those who are interested in wishing the prime minister can record a video message or upload their photos on the app, and post it for Modi on his birthday. A feature that has been added to the app this year is that users can now include their entire family in one greeting before they send it to the PM.
A personalised e-card can be shared with every family member, where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi. It’s a group message that can include a group of relatives, friends, colleagues, classmates or neighbours.
This year, internet users will be able to pick some moments from PM Modi’s life that they most connect with and create a short video. This personalised video can then be shared on all social media platforms.
Narendra Modi belonged to the marginalized section of the society. His family was in the grocery business who struggled hard to make ends meet. With his family, Modi lived in a small single storey house in Vadnagar, Gujarat.
Modi’s love for his country started quite early. During his childhood, he served as a volunteer to the Indian army at the railway stations during the Indo- Pak war of 1965. He also helped the flood victims in Gujarat in 1967.
The prime minister’s father sold tea at a tea stall near Vadnagar railway station. In his early years, he too lent a hand to his father at the tea stall. In June this year, during his mother’s birthday, PM Modi recalled the hardships she faced during the early years.
PM Modi said that, unlike most children who are brought up with love and affection, Heeraben Modi spent her entire childhood without her mother in poverty and deprivation. Yet, no hardship deterred her and only made her fortitude stronger.
“Mother did not have much of a childhood due to these struggles – she was forced to grow beyond her age. She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage,” PM Modi shared.
Usually, scarcity leads to stress. However, my parents never let the anxiety from the daily struggles overwhelm the family atmosphere, PM Modi wrote, underling how both his parents carefully divided their responsibilities and fulfilled them. The family would live in a tiny house without a window or a toilet, and cook on a machaan made from bamboo sticks.
While Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, his party will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures, and also observe a “unity in diversity” programme.
BJP general secretary Arun Singh said party functionaries in one state will adopt any other state under the programme to promote its language and culture for a day.
An e-auction of gifts the prime minister has received is set to begin from Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will be used for ‘Namami Gange’, the clean Ganga campaign.
Here is a snippet of major events held on his birthday since Modi assumed the highest executive office in 2014. Different ministries and state governments, especially those run by the BJP, organise their own initiatives to mark the day.
2021: Over 2.5 crore Covid vaccine doses, a record, were administered across the country.
2020: Amid Covid-19 concerns across the country, the BJP focussed on ‘seva’ (welfare) programmes to help people.
2019: The prime minister spent the day in Gujarat. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the landmark of the Narmada river dam reaching a height 138.68 metres for the first time.
2018: He visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. He visited a school and interacted with students. He also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
2017: The prime minister inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also visited the family of Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh to express his condolences on his death.
2016: He visited Navsari in his home state to attend a function where aid was distributed to differently-abled persons. He also spent time with tribals in Limkeda and later inaugurated drinking water and irrigation projects in the parched region of Dahod district.
2015: The prime minister had visited Shauryanjali, a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak War of 1965.
2014: Modi had hosted a dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.
The prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben.
