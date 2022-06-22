Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Germany and UAE from June 26-28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 26-28.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Modi will be in Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on 26-27 June 2022. During the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy," it said.

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important issues, Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.

On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on May 2 the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

After the G7 Summit, the PM will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

The PM will also congratulate H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.

