Prime Minister's Office Seeks Details about News18 Report on Road Collapse after His Bengaluru Visit

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought a detailed report about a newly asphalted stretch of road caving in after his visit to Bengaluru. News18.com had reported on Wednesday about the plight of the Jnana Bharthi main road in the southern part of the city, which was asphalted on Saturday at a cost of Rs 6 crore for PM Narendra Modi’s visit.

The Prime Minister had used the road to travel to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University on Monday. But after a spell of overnight rain, the road collapsed on Tuesday, just metres away from the campus. The municipal body had covered an around 3.6 km stretch in the area that falls under the Bengaluru University campus.

The PMO has sought a report from the chief minister’s office about the substandard work. “We have been asked to give details about the incident by the Prime Minister’s office. We will send it to the PMO soon," said a senior official at the Karnataka chief minister’s office.

Just hours after the call from the PMO, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai quoted News18’s report while informing that he had asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner to enquire about the incident and take action against concerned officers.

BBMP officials rushed to the spot to find the reason for the road caving in. While the CMO said that “a new water line has been connected recently which has leaked and caused the damage", the ground reality was different.

“Officials there found an old water line, which was dry and there was no water. Even they were wondering how the stretch caved in," said Anantha Subramanyam who was at the location and is a regular in the area.

In fact, there was a huge crater at the exact spot before the municipal body asphalted the road for the PM’s visit. Even in April, the road had caved in after it was asphalted for the Prime Minister’s visit that was cancelled at the last moment. Citizens are outraged at the casual attitude of the officials who have let crores of rupees go down the drain, quite literally.

