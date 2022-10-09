Punjab Guv Pulls Up CM Mann for Skipping President's Visit: ‘Prioritise Constitutional Responsibility’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for skipping an event organised in honour of President Droupadi Murmu and said “priority should be given to constitutional responsibility".

This comes after an invitation was sent to Mann, which he accepted, the Governor said.

Commenting on Mann’s absence during the event at Raj Bhawan, Purohit said, “I had personally called him up, but he has not come apparently due to some compulsion," The Hindustan Times reported.

“No matter how much work you have," Purohit added, “priority should be given to constitutional responsibility."

The event was a civic reception organised for President Murmu, who was in Chandigarh to attend the Indian Air Force Parade held earlier on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has reacted and called Purohit’s comments against Mann “very unfortunate."

AAP Minister Aman Arora, who was deputed by the chief minister to receive and welcome the president on Punjab government’s behalf urged the governor, “to restrain from making such statements in the future."

Arora said that Mann’s trip, due to which he did not attend the event, was “already scheduled, adding that it is “very unfortunate that the governor made a political statement from Governor House."

“Five Punjab government ministers, DGP, and senior bureaucrats attended the event but the Governor objecting to CM Mann’s absence is unfortunate," he said.

This comes weeks after a tussle broke out between the Raj Bhawan and chief minister on the convening of the Punjab Assembly Session. AAP had accused the governor of infringing on the states’ democratic structure.

