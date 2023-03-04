Home » News » India » Prisoner Accused of Killing Wife Escapes Rajasthan Jail by Scaling 20-foot Electric Fence

Prisoner Accused of Killing Wife Escapes Rajasthan Jail by Scaling 20-foot Electric Fence



PTI

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 12:55 IST

Kota, India


Jailor of the Baran district jail Kishan Chand Meena said the accused used a cable of CCTV cameras as a rope to scale the electric fencing. (Representational photo/Reuters)

A 35-year-old under-trial prisoner escaped from the Baran district jail in Rajasthan by scaling a 20-foot-high electric fencing using a cable, officials said on Thursday.

Janved, accused of murdering his wife, fled from the jail Wednesday afternoon but the matter came to light later in the evening. Subsequently a case was registered and a search was underway for the accused.

He had been lodged in the jail since February 25.

Jailor of the Baran district jail Kishan Chand Meena said the accused used a cable of CCTV cameras as a rope to scale the electric fencing.

It was likely that the inmate managed to escape through a gap on the fence, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



