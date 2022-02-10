Private School Director From Bihar’s Gaya Arrested For Raping Delhi Girl

The director of a private school in Bihar’s Gaya district has been arrested by Delhi police for raping a girl. The accused, Manish Rukhriar, director of Hansraj Public School in Gaya’s Kharanti area was arrested from a location under Bodh Gaya police limits. He has been taken to Delhi after a transit remand was granted by a Gaya court.

According to police, a girl from Delhi had lodged a complaint in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar police station against Manish Rukhriar. The girl is currently working in a senior position in a private company. The victim in her FIR has stated that she had created her profile on a matrimonial site and Manish contacted her on the platform. They talked to each other for a few months and decided to meet.

“Manish contacted the girl through the matrimonial site by pretending to be a leader of a political party in Bihar. He had promised the girl to get married to her. He came from Bihar to meet her in Delhi. He invited the girl to a hotel room and raped her," police said.

According to the victim’s FIR copy, Manish left the girl at her house after raping her and returned to Bihar. He stopped answering the girl’s phones after returning to Bihar. The victim then lodged an FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station in Delhi.

When Delhi Police reached the school to arrest the accused he got into a scuffle with the police. He was arrested from his school as soon as he entered the school premises. The police team was present there before his arrival. Now, he has been taken to Delhi for further investigation.

