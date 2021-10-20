After Brief Detention, Priyanka Gandhi Allowed to Meet Kin of Agra Man Who Died in Police Custody

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was allowed to proceed to Agra to meet the kin of man who died in police custody after she was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway while she was on her way to Agra, and section 144 was imposed in the area. The police officials told news agency PTI that the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man’s death.

Responding to it, Gandhi told ANI, “They say I can’t go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?"

“The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me…It is also causing inconvenience to the public," she added.

Gandhi was trying to visit family members of a man named Arun Valmiki, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station. He died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Muniraj G told PTI that the accused suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. “He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

Amid the chaos, several women police officers rushed to take selfies with the political leader, a day after Congress had announced reserving 40 per cent tickets for women candidates ahead of 2022 assembly polls.

