Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Kin of Farmer Who Allegedly Died Due to Fertilizer Shortage

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will meet kin of Lalitpur-based farmer who died allegedly while standing in queue for fertilizer. Gandhi came to Lucknow on Thursday.

The Congress party leaders have alleged that there was an acute shortage of fertilizers across Lalitpur. A few days back the Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav who is also an MP from Mainpuri, had written to Union Minister Mansukh Madaviya regarding the shortage of fertilizers and had requested him to solve the issue. Fertilizers are usually needed by farmers after the rains, at present, there is an increase in demand for fertilizer by potato and mustard farmers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also raised the issue of fertilizer shortage and alleged that the farmers

were suffering badly under the BJP rule in the state. He demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the farmer Bhogilal from Lalitpur who had allegedly died while standing in queue for the fertilizer.

Meanwhile, the UP Government had issued directives to the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilizers for farmers in the state. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict directives to the officials to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers for the farmers.

