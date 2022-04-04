Home » News » India » Probe Ordered After 28 UP School Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning

Probe Ordered After 28 UP School Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning

Badaun's Chief Development Officer, Rishi Raj said the samples of the food have been sent to a lab for testing. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Badaun's Chief Development Officer, Rishi Raj said the samples of the food have been sent to a lab for testing. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Nearly 28 girls had fallen ill after having dinner on Saturday in a government residential school in UP's Badaun. All the affected students were between 10 to 14-years-old and were admitted at the community health centre

Advertisement
IANS
Badaun // Updated: April 04, 2022, 07:21 IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged food poisoning incident that took place in a government residential school for girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

Nearly 28 girls had fallen ill after having dinner on Saturday. All the affected students were between 10 to 14-years-old and were admitted at the community health centre.

Their condition is now said to be stable, said a school official.

According to sources, the food is checked for quality by the school in-charge before it is served to the students.

RELATED NEWS

However, on Saturday, a few students had already started eating dinner before it was checked.

Advertisement

Soon after consuming the dinner, a few of the students started vomiting while some complained of a stomach ache and dizziness.

Badaun’s Chief Development Officer, Rishi Raj said the samples of the food have been sent to a lab for testing.

“Strict action will be taken against the person found guilty," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 04, 2022, 07:21 IST