Produce Files on Demonetisation, SC Tells Centre & RBI, Reserves Verdict on Pleas Challenging Note Ban

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to produce files that went into decision-making for the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the demonetisation, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI’s counsel and the petitioners’ lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan, and asked Centre and RBI to put on record relevant details relating to the government’s move.

“Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.

The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

