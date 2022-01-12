Products for Covid-19 Tests Now ‘Significantly Enhanced’, Antigen Kits Easily Available: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the availability of products for testing Covid-19 has “significantly enhanced" in the country and citizens can now easily get the tests done through home antigen test and rapid antigen tests, apart from the previously available option of RT-PCR.

ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that the purposive testing strategy has also been implemented for early detection of symptomatic cases for quick isolation and care, early detection of infections in the elderly and in people with co-morbidities (diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, obesity, etc) for quick care and detection of Omicron.

Standard molecular tests have been priced between Rs 400 and 500, and the end-to-end turnaround time (sample collection to individual report preparation) is 4-6 hours for RTPCR, CRISPR, RTLAMP, the health ministry said.

Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are price between Rs 50-100 and Home Antigen Tests (HAT) are priced between Rs. 250-300, it said.

“Mild cases to get discharged after at least 7 days from testing positive and there is no need for testing prior to discharge," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said. “Post-discharge, patients are advised to self-monitor their health for further seven days and shall continue wearing masks," he added.

The central government, Dr Bhargava said, now wants to focus on purposive testing. Those who are symptomatic, at-risk contacts of lab-confirmed cases, individuals undertaking international travel and international travellers arriving at Indian airports must get themselves tested.

The ministry also informed that eight states are currently reporting highest number of covid cases and emerging as the ‘States of Concerns’. These include Maharashtra with a rate positivity rate of 22.39 per cent, West Bengal with 32.18 per cent, Delhi with 23.1 per cent and UP with 4.47 per cent positivity rate.

India on Wednesday witnessed a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in India with active cases reaching 9,55,319. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that the high surge is being noticed globally in 159 countries and eight countries in Europe have reported an increase of cases by more than two times in the last two weeks

