Prophet Row: Udaipur Killing to Recent Attack in MP, the Nupur Sharma Effect Refuses to Fade Away

A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district was attacked on Wednesday for allegedly expressing support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked massive national and international outrage.

The Madhya Pradesh incident came less than a week after a youth in Bihar’s Sitamarhi claimed he was attacked for allegedly watching a video of Nupur Sharma. The incident took place in Nanpur police station area of Sitamarhi district on Sunday where Ankit Jha, 23, was stabbed several times at a betel shop after which he was rushed to a hospital.

A series of attacks, including the brutal Udaipur killing, have been reported from across the country that have been linked to the Prophet remark row that was triggered after the comments made by Nupur Sharma.

From the Udaipur killing to the attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, here’s a recap of incidents of violence linked to the Prophet Muhammad remark controversy:

-Udaipur Killing, June 28

A tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was hacked to death by two men who slit the victim’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, had shared a post on his social media account, which, before his murder, he had claimed was uploaded by mistake by his son in a police complaint where he had alleged threat to his life.

The incident, that took place on June 28, triggered communal tensions across the state with locals protesting against the killing and stray incidents of violence seen on Tuesday, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend internet services and impose Section 144 of the CrPC in the state for a month.

The accused were identified as Riyaz Attari and Ghosh Mohammad and were arrested by the police. The case was later taken up by anti-terror agency NIA.

-Amravati Murder, June 21

Soon after the Udaipur incident, a man’s murder in Maharashtra’s Amravati that took place a week before came to light. The Amravati murder raised questions after the Udaipur incident as the victim here, too, was killed in similar manner as tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Umesh Kolhe was attacked and killed by two men on a motorcycle on his way back from his medical shop on June 21 in Maharashtra’s Amravati. In a video that surfaced later of the moments before his killing, three people could be seen reaching the spot of the crime 17 minutes before the murder as they began waiting for Kolhe.

The killers could be seen reaching the spot on a motorcycle and they had covered their faces with a black cloth.

Amravati police had found inks between social media posts supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Umesh’s murder during the investigation.

The National Investigation Agency later took over custody of all the accused in the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe.

-Youth Stabbed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, July 15

A youth was stabbed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district reportedly after he updated his social media status with a picture of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The 23-year-old youth, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, was stabbed six times following a scuffle at a roadside shop with the accused in Nanpur police station area and was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

While the injured victim said he was attacked following a scuffle with the accused over Nupur Sharma, police said that the matter was not linked to the suspended BJP leader and also refuted communal angle.

The incident occurred reportedly took place on July 15 but came to light on Monday when family members of Ankit Kumar Jha alleged that the local police registered the FIR against the accused after removing Nupur Sharma’s name from the complaint copy.

-Man Attacked in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa District, July 20

A man was injured after he was attacked by a group of people armed with sharp-edged weapons for allegedly expressing support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Wednesday.

Following a complaint, the police filed a case against 13 people for the attack on the man identified as Ayush Jadam, 25, and arrested two of the accused, police said.

Agar Malwa’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Sagar told PTI that the complainant in the case has claimed Jadam was attacked for supporting Sharma, whose controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate in May had kicked up a huge controversy.

It is a matter of investigation if the victim had indeed supported Sharma and in what manner, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

