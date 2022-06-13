Home » News » India » Prophet Remark Row: Shops Shut, Curfew Imposed in Bethuadahari in Nadia District Day After Violence

In and around Panchla, few shops were burnt. Near the highway, a family was seen with luggage. (News18)
Section 144 has been imposed in the area till the Wednesday midnight and police personnel remain deployed in the area

Kamalika Sengupta & Samir Rudra| News18
Kolkata // Updated: June 13, 2022, 11:05 IST

Day after violence in Bethuadahari, peace prevailed in the town in Nadia district on Monday morning. Sporadic incidents of violence and protests were reported including a group of people attacking and damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal’s Nadia on Sunday evening.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area till the Wednesday midnight and police remain deployed in the area.

Most of the shops have kept closed while the local business community has called for a 72-hour bandh.

According to local police, the protestors were protesting on the road adjacent to the railway station but when they were chased by the police, they entered the station and vandalised the train.

“We want everyone involved in yesterday incident should be arrested, otherwise we will go for big agitation. When they were protesting inside police was mum," Kalyan Das, a local businessman said.

Mohua Moitra, the Member of Parliament from the area, appealed people to maintain peace in a video message.

The locals are not coming out as there is a sense of fear. Police said that more than 30 people have been arrested in the incident. However, the local business community is not convinced with the arrests.

There has been no incident of violence in the area since Sunday evening. Police are also keeping strict vigil and did not allow local businessman to go to their shops.

Kamalika Sengupta Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award. She tweets at @KamalikaSengupt

