Prophet Row: Nupur Sharma Moves SC Challenging Court’s Observations Over Arrest; Matter to be Heard on Tuesday

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its observations over her arrest in cases regarding her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. In a petition to the top court, Sharma sought protection from arrest in 9 FIRs registered against her claiming “after unexpected and harsh criticism by the Supreme Court" she has received “threats to her life as well as rape threats."

Sharma has also sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country, stating that since the FIR against her was registered in Delhi, the cases registered at other places should be linked with the Delhi case.

The Supreme Court said it will hear Sharma’s petition tomorrow. Interestingly, the matter is listed before the same bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant that had on July 1 rebuked Sharma for her “disturbing" remarks against the Prophet.

Nupur Sharma, then spokesperson of the BJP, kicked up a huge row by making a controversial comment about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Sharma’s comments triggered riots across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The Suprme Court had held her responsible for the “unfortunate" incident and violence in Udaipur. Her “loose tongue" has “set the entire country on fire" and she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country", the apex court said.

The bench also refused to entertain her plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark and said that Sharma’s comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities. The apex court also pulled up the Delhi Police which had registered an FIR against her. The bench said, “What has happened in the investigation so far? What has Delhi Police done so far? Don’t make us open our mouth? They must have put a red carpet for you."

A group of former judges and bureaucrats had demanded that the Supreme Court recall its observations alleging that the court crossed the “Laxman Rekha" while making comments that are an “indelible scar on the justice system of the largest democracy".

The group, comprising 15 high court judges, 77 ex-all India services officers and 25 veterans, alleged that the “unfortunate" comments are not in sync with the judicial ethos and have sent “shockwaves" in the country and outside.

