Prophet Row Protests: After Bengal BJP Prez Majumdar's Release, Party Heads for 'Dharna in Kolkata'; TMC Lodges FIR Against Nupur Sharma

Two persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s Howrah on Saturday as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after the riotous protests against the controversial remarks by BJP’s now-sacked two functionaries on Prophet Mohammad. Authorities suspended the Internet and tightened security in the affected districts as they cracked down on protesters allegedly involved in the violence and clashes with police personnel, with over 250 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Cases have been also registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states where people held massive protests after Friday prayers demanding the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Latest Updates on the Protests:

• BJP Demonstrates Against Protests in Bengal: The BJP has planned a dharna at the base of Gandhi statue in Central Kolkata against the violence amid protests in the state on the row. Party leader Sukanta Majumder has reached the dharna site. He was yesterday released after being held while trying to visit violence-hit areas in Howrah.

• FIR against Nupur Sharma in Kanthi police station: An FIR has been lodged against Nupur Sharma at Kanthi police station this time. Abu Sohail, a Supreme Court lawyer and general secretary of the Trinamool Congress’ minority cell, has lodged an FIR with the Kanthi police station.

• 304 Arrested in UP: A total of 304 accused arrested till 8 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10; 91 from Prayagraj, 71 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Ferozabad, & 34 from Ambedkarnagar; 13 FIRs, said ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, ANI reported.

• Bulldozer Action: In a tweet in Hindi, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the chief minister, said, “Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building. Under Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. Meanwhile, reports said police in Saharanpur had shared videos of videos of municipal teams out with bulldozers under a heavy police presence, demolishing parts of homes of two of the accused arrested for disturbing the peace and social harmony.

• 2 Arrested in Delhi After Jama Masjid Protest: Two people have been arrested in Delhi after the protests in Jama Masjid. Police have registered a case in connection with Friday’s protest outside Jama Masjid to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday. After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

• Protest in Support of Nupur Sharma: A case was registered at the Gopiganj police station after a procession, in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was taken out on Saturday evening despite prohibitory orders being in place, an official said. Those who took part in the procession told reporters that the entire Hindu society was supporting Nupur Sharma and the BJP needed to respect her. The BJP had last Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

• Tensions High in Howrah, 53 Arrested : A total of 53 people were arrested after a wave of fresh violence in the industrial district of Howrah, parts of Murshidabad district and South 24 Parganas, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to take strict action against those attempting to instigate riots in the state. Police chiefs were shunted out to bring in officers with tough reputations into areas scarred by violence since Friday and the Pirzada of Furfura Sharif, a cleric with political ambitions was served a notice Saturday by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Saturday for using children in violent demonstrations. Suspension of internet services which had been clamped since Friday on Howrah district was extended to parts of Murshidabad district too Saturday.

• Curfew On in Bhaderwah: Curfew continues in Bhaderwah and adjacent towns of Doda district for the third consecutive day following the Friday violence. Internet also continues to be snapped. However the situation remains under control.

• Former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party following a controversy over remarks he made about Prophet Muhammad, has stated that his family is in danger of being attacked by Islamic fundamentalists. “I humbly request all not to share any information about me and my family with anyone. Despite my requests, many people are posting my residential address on social media. My family faces a threat from Islamic fundamentalists," he tweeted in Hindi yesterday.

