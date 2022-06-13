Prophet Row Violence: Plea in HC Against Prayagraj Demolition; Over 400 Held, Bhiwandi Man Held for Supporting Nupur Sharma

The Prayagraj Development Authority demolished the house of the accused in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj amid heavy police deployment. The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency.

The development comes a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday. “Javed Ahmad’s house — JK Ashiyana — is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and the demolition commenced around 1 pm," a senior PDA official said.

Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump had been identified as the main conspirator behind the violence and the UP police had booked him under the Gangster Act. SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday that Ahmad had been arrested and was being interrogated. During the demolition the police also searched the house and found many objectionable items which were seized. These will be included in the investigation.

Here are the latest updates in the row over remark against Prophet:

The items recovered from Javed Ahmad’s house include two country-made pistols and several live cartridges. Apart from this, some papers were recovered in which objectionable remarks have been made by Ahmad on the courts. According to police, Ahmad is the alleged mastermind of the stone pelting that took place here on June 10 after protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spun out of control. A mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Speaking on the demolition of Javed’s house, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, “UP CM has become the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. He’ll convict anyone and demolish their houses? The house which was demolished is on the name of the wife of the accused who is a Muslim woman." A petition has been filed before the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court challenging the demolition of the house belonging to Javed Mohammad. The petition has been filed by a team of lawyers including advocate KK Rai, Md Saeed Siddiqui, Prabal Pratap Singh and Ravinder Singh. The petition says that the house that was demolished is in the name of the wife of the accused and seeks compensation for the victims and action against the guilty officers. 10 more accused have been arrested in connection with the demonstration and uproar after Friday prayers in Jama Masjid area of Mughalpura PS area of Moradabad. 25 accused have already been sent to jail on 14 days of judicial remand, Akhilesh Bhadoriya, SP City, Moradabad said. As many as 316 have been arrested in eight districts of UP and 100 in West Bengal. In Ranchi, police have filed 25 FIRs against those responsible for clashes that left two dead and scores injured on June 10. The Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra have summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on Monday in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Sunday. Besides, expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been asked by the Bhiwandi police in Thane district to record his statement on June 15 over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, senior police inspector Chetan Kakade told reporters. A youth from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has been arrested for a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday. According to the police, Saad Ansari, was arrested after a crowd reached outside his residence, protested the social media post and demanded his arrest. Meanwhile, police personnel from Bhiwandi also rushed to the spot to prevent further escalation. After incidents of violence from Howrah, Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, a group of people attacking and damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia was reported. Train services on that line were disrupted for around two hours and 10 people were detained, a police officer said. The officer said over 1,000 demonstrators threw stones, damaged houses and tried to block roads. Jharkhand police said that some arrests have been made in Ranchi violence. However, the exact number of arrests will be disclosed later. The police are investigating whether outsiders were involved in the case or not. Police deployment continues in the wake of violence that broke out in Ranchi as Section 144 is imposed. Curfew continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kishtwar towns, as the police have arrested one person for making inflammatory speech. Authorities have decided to continue curfew restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc in the two towns to maintain law and order.

